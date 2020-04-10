LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Despite rumors circling on social media, construction on the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is continuing, officials confirmed to FOX5 Friday morning.
Mortenson/McCarthy and Tommy White of 872 Laborers told FOX5 that there has not been a pause on construction at Allegiant Stadium. "This is simply not true."
Despite reports floating on social media, I’m told by @MMcJVLV AND @872Laborers there has NOT been a pause placed on construction at Allegiant Stadium, simply “not true”— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) April 10, 2020
No workers have been pulled off site These pictures were just sent to me by Stadium Board member Tommy White pic.twitter.com/ua1P0HLXkI
Representative for the company told FOX5 that no workers have been pulled off the job site.
Mortenson/McCarthy issued the following statement to FOX5:
Work continues as normally within the state issued ordinances and CDC guidelines in regards to the COVID Pandemic. Only rumors. We have done various stand downs with workforce crews to reiterate the social distancing and CDC updated guidelines.
