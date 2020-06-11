LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Despite a recent surge in positive coronavirus cases, Nevada health officials said Thursday it's too early to say the state is experiencing a "second wave" of the virus.
Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Department of Public Health Deputy Administrator Julia Peek discussed the state's COVID-19 response so far in a press conference Thursday morning.
Cage said Nevada saw it's sixth straight day of increased hospitalizations this week. However, Cage said the cases remain within the expected range given business and casino reopenings around the state.
"Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected cases are continuing to plateau and remaining within the range we expected them to be for this period, based off models and based off research experience as well," Cage said. "Although we are seeing an increase, we are not seeing an increase go beyond that current range."
State cumulative test positivity range continues to stay at 5.4%, which is below the World Health Organization's recommendation of 10%, Cage said.
When asked about recent spikes in neighboring states like Arizona and Utah, officials said they are monitoring the responses from those states to make informed decisions about what to do in Nevada.
Officials said they continue to monitor cases on a daily basis and recommended residents continue to follow Governor Steve Sisolak's Phase 2 guidelines, including wearing a mask in public places and maintaining social distancing.
