LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the terms of the agreement are becoming clearer, many Americans are feeling relief knowing direct payments and boosted benefits are on the horizon.
But for others, including some people in Nevada, the news comes as a stark reminder of the benefits -- or even answers-- they are not receiving from DETR.
One jobless Nevadan we spoke to, Angelo Buswell-Garcia, said he is months into a pursuit for why he's not receiving the benefits he's been told he's eligible for.
"[The COVID-19 relief package] is a nice offering but the American people deserve a lot more," said Buswell-Garcia.
The Army veteran said it was when his fiancé took him out to dinner in Las Vegas for Veterans Day that he got devastating news in his email: he was again being disqualified for benefits. He said this was the third time this had happened -- again without explanation.
Heartsickness ruining his appetite, he said he turned around and went home.
"I didn't attend because I didn't feel that -- I didn't feel that I deserved it. I didn't feel that I deserved it because I can't provide for my family," said Buswell-Garcia.
He said he's now more than six weeks behind on benefits he says he's owed via Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and that he's applied to around 70 jobs -- with no bites from employers.
"I need to be able to just provide, and I can't. And that makes me feel smaller."
Around the time the pandemic hit, he said he was let go from his job doing security at the T-mobile Arena.
He says he's struggling to get a response for why DETR keeps disqualifying him.
"DETR's not answering. I've sent email, email, email."
He said phone calls have been unproductive too.
"As soon as it hit five minutes and 30 seconds on hold, it would automatically disconnect you," said Garcia-Buswell. "And then they say the phone is busy please call back later click."
When he did recently get through, he said they didn't tell him why.
"The last agent I spoke to on Friday couldn't answer any of my basic questions on my case on my third disqualification."
The state maintains they've issued a "strike force on unemployment insurance" for reasons like this.
In August, Gov. Steve Sisolak said, "We know that the current situation is not acceptable for those who are eligible for benefits and have been waiting for months for resolution – whether through the traditional unemployment insurance system or the pandemic unemployment assistance program ... The state is dealing with an antiquated computer system, a historic unprecedented demand, and fraudulent actors from inside and outside Nevada filing false claims in the names of others."
Head of the rapid response "strike force" Barbara Buckley, told FOX5, "We need people to be able to get through when they have a question. That's just the bottom line. So we're working hard at that."
