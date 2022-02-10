LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Thursday ended the state's mask mandate effective immediately, it's important to note that there are some places where face coverings are still required.
As part of a federal mandate, masks are required for passengers across all transportation networks throughout the United States. As TSA notes, this includes all airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems.
The federal mask mandate was put in place on Jan. 31, according to TSA, and currently runs through March 18, 2022.
During his announcement Thursday morning, Gov. Sisolak reiterated the federal mandate, stating, "federally, masks are still mandated in airports, on planes & on public buses & school buses."
RTC buses and rideshare services also will continue to require face coverings, as they are part of the federal mandate.
Lyft provided the following statement to FOX5 Thursday afternoon:
Lyft's Health Safety Program is grounded in guidelines from the CDC, which has also issued a federal order requiring face masks to be worn while on rideshare. We will continue to require riders and drivers to wear masks while using Lyft.
Uber issued a similar statement:
The CDC's transportation order applies to rideshare as well as other forms of transportation and remains in effect despite the CDC's latest guidance. Drivers and riders are required to wear a mask while on a trip. Those who repeatedly violate Uber's mask policy risk losing access to Uber.
The Nevada Taxicab Authority confirmed that passengers and drivers will continue to be required to wear masks, pursuant to the federal mandate.
In a statement shortly after the announcement, CCSD confirmed that while masks are no longer required on campuses or at schools or facilities, the district noted that face coverings will continue to be required on buses.
Las Vegas' Harry Reid airport on Twitter also reiterated that travelers would need to mask up at the airport and on airplanes.
ADVISORY: If you are flying, you still need to mask up at the airport, on airplanes and while utilizing other modes of transportation. "Federally, masks are still mandated in airports, on planes & on public buses & school buses," said @GovSisolak. https://t.co/Bh7KtvsNgA— Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) February 10, 2022
