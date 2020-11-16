LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's been a tough year for people in the hospitality industry. The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reports that the leisure and hospitality industry is down more than 16% since the same time last year.
This week, however, it's not just news of a vaccine that's sparking a little hope in those experiencing joblessness: Las Vegans can now apply for the roughly 6,000 available positions at Resorts World.
As we reported, leading up to its summer 2021 debut, Resorts World is looking to fill jobs ranging from entry to management levels in departments including hotel operations, casino and food and beverage.
Competition is fierce for these roles, however, and there is a lot of uncertainty in the hospitality industry due to the coronavirus.
A representative from Eastridge Workforce Solutions said, because of this, now might be a good time for laid-off employees to consider a job in a different industry.
"I think that there's a ton of jobs available that people don't typically look at right now," said Tiffany Gabbard, operations manager of Eastridge Workforce Solution.
Gabbard's job is to connect job seekers with hiring managers.
"I think that there is a lot of e-commerce business that's driving a lot of new jobs. So whether it's in robotics, or automation, or standard entry-level warehouse, the e-commerce business is going crazy right now during the pandemic because nobody wants to go into the stores," said Gabbard.
She said the best way to make yourself stand out from the crowd is to show that you communicate and follow directions well.
"Maybe I need to fill ten orders... and I have that one person that has that communication, that, they're a personal, authentic person, and they connect with me, that's what's going to get them the job over the 20 other people that respond to me," said Gabbard.
Gabbard said Eastridge holds a drive-through job fair every other Friday, and said they'll have one at their Henderson location this Friday, November 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4017 E Sunset Rd.
"When you come in and you interview with us, you sit in our pool, and as soon as something's available that matches your skill sets, your requirements, your transportation, shift, all of that -- that's when we say, 'Hey, that job posting we spoke about is ready for you. You want to start tomorrow?' And that's kind of the process of working with an agency," said Gabbard.
Eastridge Workforce Solutions also provides workforce training -- which Gabbard said often acts as a gateway for immediate employment.
To learn how to apply for Resorts World, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.