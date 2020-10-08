LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Halloween traditions will look different this year. While some are placing their Halloween plans on hold, others will not let the pandemic stand in the way of their fun.
One Henderson neighborhood said it still will be celebrating.
"Each year we probably get close to I'd say a couple thousand people,” said Sarah Maddox, whose family lives on Yellow Marigold Court. “We turn all the streetlights off so it's extra spooky. It's just a huge block party. There's always people dancing in the street, hanging out.”
Maddox said her family will carry on their normal tradition of hosting families in their driveway but will ask neighbors to socially distance and wear a mask.
"I think we just feel a lot more responsibility now than we did before, especially in COVID times to make sure this still happens,” said Maddox. “People need the morale more than ever now."
The National Retail Federation said the number of people celebrating Halloween this year is down 58%. Trick or treating, costume parties, hayrides and haunted houses all made the CDC’s list of high-risk activities.
“This happens to be a Saturday Halloween,” said Star Costume owner Marc Salls. “The industry had planned for it to be the biggest worldwide.”
Salls told FOX5 his costume shop is far less busy than usual.
“This year has been really slow. We’re talking probably about 30 percent of what we normally do,” said Salls.
Salls usually helps to outfit costumes for several events along the strip. He had to halt costume rentals and customization due to the pandemic. Salls told FOX5 he’s keeping his inventory stocked in hopes of a last minute rush for Halloween supplies.
“The pop-ups they affect the economy and they come in and out of here. We’re here to really help out,” said Salls. “Support those that are locally owned.”
To read more about the CDC’s guidelines, click here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.