LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With a new school year starting in less than a week, Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara spoke to thousands of teachers, support staff and parents at a kick-off event hosted by the Wynn Las Vegas Tuesday morning.
The event was largely a reflection of the district's journey overcoming the pandemic in the last year, and about their hopes for moving forward.
With COVID-19 cases surging according to health experts, parents left the event with still-burning questions about health and safety.
"For a lot of parents, we're saying, 'Okay, but we still don't know a lot of details that we feel like we need for next week,'" Rebecca Dirks Garcia, Nevada PTA president said.
Dirks Garcia said consistency in information is lacking, even after the grand event.
While standing at the podium, Dr. Jara discussed his hopes for the future.
"The Clark County School District will be a model district for others to look at what we're doing across the country. Together we triumph," Jara said.
The situation with the Delta variant casts a dark shadow on this year's back to school season. President of the CCSD Board of Trustees Linda Cavazos voiced optimism.
"Thank you all for being here today to launch what we know is going to be a successful, achievement-oriented school year for the children of the Clark County School District," Cavazos said.
Jara said he anticipates students will comply with the pandemic protocols.
"I feel confident that August 9, our kids are going to be following all that direction, and directives," Jara said.
Two COVID-19 cases were already reported at Foothill High School this week, according to a memo sent home to faculty and parents.
So what is the district doing, other than requiring masks, to ensure your students' safety from airborne transmission?
Dr. Jara responded to questions about social distancing.
"To the best extent possible-- is the social distancing requirements that is in our implementation guide," Jara said.
Is the school district are going to require vaccinations for staff? It appears not at the moment, at least.
"We are looking at working with the Southern Nevada Health District, and really about what are some of those requirements. Right now, we don’t have — ya know— that is approved as of this time. Goal is really to, you know, increase the vaccine rate, obviously, for our employees, for our staff. And then also looking at what we need to do with mitigating strategies, testing those who have not been vaccinated," Jara said.
What are they doing to fix the teacher and substitute shortages, so teachers can feel empowered to call out sick when they need to?
Jara said he's in conversations with the state superintendent, and added facilitators will step in as needed.
"My central office project facilitators, they’re going to be out in our classrooms supporting our building principals. They are going to be helping Nevada Learning Academy. We are going to be looking at different ways -- the state-- to really expedite that process, and also working with our higher ed community," Jara said.
More common questions include: does the district have a plan for when a COVID-19 case is reported in or around a class? Will they quarantine and video chat in? How exactly will students continue their daily education?
"And that's a question that we don't have the answer to," Garcia said, when we posed the questions to her.
We reached out to CCSD about the lingering questions, but they have yet to respond. Garcia, however, said parents need this information to plan their lives.
"Then you're looking at, 'How do I figure out daycare?' Because they can't go to daycare, and, 'I have to figure out my job,' and, 'Maybe my job doesn't allow virtual, " Dirks Garcia said
Dr. Jara stressed the importance of staying home if feeling sick.
"This is not a time for a perfect attendance award. If you're not feeling well, stay home", Jara said.
FOX5 will continue to press for answers over the next several weeks as families head into the new school year.
