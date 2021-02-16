LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District has announced a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that will administer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the northeast valley this week.
The Desert Pines High School COVID-19 vaccination clinic, located at 3800 E. Harris Ave., will offer the vaccines on Wednesday, Feb. 17 through Friday, Feb. 19. First doses of the vaccine are available by appointment only. Second doses will be available based on clinic capacity and the following criteria:
- Wednesday, February 17: People eligible to receive their second dose of vaccine received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine at a Health District or partner clinic on or before January 27. Walk-in patients will be served at this site until clinic capacity is reached.
- Thursday, February 18: People eligible to receive their second dose of vaccine received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine at a Health District or partner clinic on or before January 28. Walk-in patients will be served at this site until clinic capacity is reached.
- Friday, February 19: People eligible to receive their second dose of vaccine received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine at a Health District or partner clinic on or before January 29. Walk-in patients will be served at this site until clinic capacity is reached.
The Cashman Center Clinic will offer additional second dose appointments for walk-ins on Friday, Feb. 19, and Saturday, Feb. 20, as clinic capacity allows. Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available based on the following criteria:
- Friday, February 19: People eligible to receive their second dose of vaccine received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine at a Health District or partner clinic on or before January 29. Walk-in patients will be served at this site until clinic capacity is reached.
- Saturday, February 20: People eligible to receive their second dose of vaccine received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine at a Health District or partner clinic on or before January 30. Walk-in patients will be served at this site until clinic capacity is reached.
Second dose appointment scheduling is also available on the health district's website.
People with limited online access also can call the Health District’s COVID-19 helpline with questions or to ask for assistance with canceling or scheduling appointments. The helpline numbers are (702) 759-1900 and (702) 455-0696. Helpline hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
