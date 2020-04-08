LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Denny's is thanking Las Vegas Valley first responders and frontline healthcare workers for their efforts fighting against COVID-19 by offering free breakfast.
On Wednesday, April 8 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., all 22 Las Vegas Denny's locations are offering first responders and frontline healthcare workers a free loaded breakfast sandwich. The sandwiches will be given away curbside.
Denny's says there's no purchase necessary. Attendees simply show their ID and they'll receive the free breakfast sandwich.
“As America’s Diner we feel a responsibility now more than ever to come together and take care of our communities in the best way we know how, by feeding people,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s. “Our franchisees have stepped up in ways we could have never imagined to supper their communities during this time.”
