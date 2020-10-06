LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following the governor’s announcement that youth sports could resume competition, after school programs like Sport Social are gaining traction.
“We’ve really seen an increase. People are becoming more comfortable and ready to do things with their kids,” said Sport Social founder Andrew Devitt.
A state-of-the-art thermal camera that was donated by a Las Vegas tech company is easing parents minds.
“The thing I like the best about it is that they waited to open until everything is safe,” said parent Gil Fuentes.
The thermal camera is equipped with a computerized voice that instructs people to stand closer if they are too far from the camera.
If the person being screened does not have a temperature, the thermal camera will verbally confirm it.
“When the students walk in the door with their parents, they walk up, without even having to touch anything, and they get their temperature read,” said Devitt.
Sports Social caters to special needs students and uses and sports to improve social skills in its students.
“We believe it’s important for everyone to have happiness and friendship in their life and sports provides such a great opportunity for both of those things,” said Devitt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.