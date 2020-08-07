LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Housing assistance programs in Southern Nevada are scrambling to meet an increased demand as the end of Nevada's eviction moratorium approaches.
The moratorium is scheduled to end on September 1, at which point landlords may forcibly remove tenants for unpaid rent.
Lutheran Social Services is one such organization trying to help
"We've seen a huge uptick in the number of people seeking assistance whether it's housing or utilities," said Mark Zellman from Lutheran Social Services.
Zellman added that most funding goes toward rapid rehousing of homeless people, households with children and coronavirus-related expenses. He said that clients should have paperwork such as pay stubs and bank statements in order to ensure successful processing of housing applications.
The Department of Health and Human Service's 2-1-1 hotline also provides resources for applicants seeking housing assistance.
On Monday, Gov. Sisolak signed Senate Bill 1 into law, allowing for certain courts to grant stays for certain types of evictions for up to 30 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.