LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The state of Nevada reported a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 3.8% Tuesday. This was the lowest number in nearly a year, reported on the same day that Clark County lifted all COVID-19 restrictions.
As exciting as that is for many businesses, others are feeling the effects of the shifts in consumer demand. For some niche businesses in Las Vegas selling masks and plexiglass, the pandemic resulted in overnight success. But it seems to have plummeted just as quickly as it began.
If you've been to Fashion Show Mall or The Forum Shops at Caesars, there's a good chance you've seen COVID-19 Essentials, a brick-and-mortar store. The supplier of masks and face coverings opened last September. Its owner James Campbell said that business has dropped by "around 60, 70%" recently.
He said he thinks people just "don't want to wear masks anymore."
But Campbell's store isn't the only Nevada business feeling effects of an improving picture of health.
One year ago today, plexiglass sneeze guards were flying off the shelves.
"We started getting McDonalds. They needed some guards to put in front of their registers. Dispensaries started coming," said Sonia Levya last year. She is a co-owner of The Plastic Man, Inc.
Levya said the calls coming in from businesses were "nonstop."
"Nail salons, dental offices," added Jose Levya, Sonia's husband and the company's other owner.
Now, however, it's a different story. Levya said they're seeing a 90% drop in business since their peak last year.
"Because it's getting better. Everybody's getting vaccinated, so we don't have that big demand," said Levya.
He added that of the clients still buying sneeze guards now, it's mostly fashion retail stores, ones that are finally reopening now that restrictions are removed.
"In the pandemic, they closed a lot of stores, so the malls and casinos, there were empty spaces. And now, they're actually going back and people are trying opening again now."
Even though there's been less demand for plexiglass sneeze guards, he said conventions coming back are going to help fill his revenue void.
"Hopefully CES happens in December. That's one of the biggest conventions that we usually do," said Levya.
While many settings, like casinos, have removed their sneeze guards, Levya said doctors offices are one example of a setting where sneeze-guards are still being used.
Sonia Levya added that if you need to dispose of your sneeze guards, the best thing to do is throw them away, not recycle, due to the chemicals in the plexiglass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.