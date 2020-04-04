LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Death Valley National Park announced effective Saturday, April 4, the park will be closed to all visitors until further notice.
The closure was in response to guidance from public health officials in Inyo County in California and Nye County in Nevada in the ongoing effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic," statement said.
California State Highway 190 and Daylight Pass are remaining open for pass-through traffic. Rangers will remain on duty to protect the parks.
