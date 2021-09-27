LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Time is running out for former foster youth who were in the system after the age of 14, and are between the ages of 18 and 27, to apply for limited-time COVID-19 pandemic relief funds.
The federal Consolidated Appropriation Act was signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020 and provides additional funds and flexibilities for young people living in Nevada.
The state has been awarded about $4 million in John H. Chafee Foster Care Program funds to be distributed to young people throughout the state, regardless of the state in which they experienced foster care. The Nevada Division of Child and Family Services is encouraging former foster youth to contact the child welfare representative in their area to see if they are eligible for the COVID-19 pandemic relief funds no later than Sept. 30, 2021.
Some of the assistance that former foster care youth may receive are funds to cover: basic needs, rent, utilities, food, childcare, transportation, access to technology, and education/employment support.
If you believe you may be eligible or want more information regarding available services and changes, please contact your local representative:
• Clark County (Las Vegas and surrounding area): DFSIndependentliving@clarkcountynv.gov
• Washoe County (Reno and surrounding area): vwelsh@washoecounty.us
• All other counties: belinda@carson-family.org or (775) 884-2269 For more information, please visit www.nvfosteryouthfunds.com
