LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Magician David Copperfield has paused his show on the Las Vegas Strip after a member of his crew tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from Copperfield's team, the individual was a member of the backstage crew. Monday night's two shows have been canceled as a result.
A date for when the show will resume was not provided.
Copperfield's team provided the below statement:
We are so proud of the Copperfield - MGM team who are collaborating on the show using current CDC guidelines.
With that said, a member of the backstage crew received positive test results, and out of an abundance of caution we have paused the show to get the entire team tested again. Since re-opening, the audience has been wonderful and careful, and it’s been very encouraging to watch them follow the rules while having a great time.
David Copperfield performs at the MGM Grand on the Strip.
