LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 14-year-old Las Vegas girl was honored by Gov. Sisolak and Nevada Health Response on Wednesday as the "Nevada Hero of the Day."
According to a news release, Alexis Scott has worked 40 hours cutting patterns and sewing material to help make masks for patients and first responders.
Scott, the daughter of a Nevada Air National Guardsman stationed in Southern Nevada, has made 50 masks for discharged patients at UMC, 60 masks for Sunrise Medical Center, 50 masks for Centennial Hills Hospital, 50 masks for Las Vegas police and 10 masks for members of the 232nd Operations Squadron of the Nevada Air National Guard, the release said.
"During this challenge, it's important to recognize the good we see. Every day, heroes among us are taking care of their neighbors, showing up to work at their essential jobs, working on the front line, saving lives, or just staying home for Nevada."
You can nominate someone for the "Nevada Hero of the Day" program by sending their name, photo and a brief description to NevadaHero@gmail.com.
