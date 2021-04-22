LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Scootin’ boots is a staple at Stoney's Rockin' Country in Town Square, but two stepping has indefinitely been put on hold as a pandemic precaution.
"Not being able to dance at Stoney's has crippled what we normally do," Stoney’s marketing director ‘Toad’ Higginbotham said.
Stoney's Rockin' Country bar said about 90% of their customers come for dancing, and the country bar even used to do line dancing lessons too.
During the pandemic the bar has only been able to keep around 10% of their staff.
"We went from dancing to just becoming another bar," Higginbotham said.
Socially distant tables are occupying the dance floor, and only when 60% of eligible Clark County residents receive at least one dose of the vaccine will the tables be replaced with dancing boots.
"We're going to hit 50% around the May 1, but that next 10% is a little problematic,” Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said.
According to Segerblom, it will take more outreach and businesses encouraging workers to get the vaccine to hit the mark. The county also plans on launching a campaign to get the word out.
"Publicize it. Tell everyone in Las Vegas and Clark County if we get to 60% we're 100% open,” Segerblom said. “We're going to have every option in the world. There's going to be local places. They’ll come to your house. So we have to let the community know we're all in this together."
In the meantime, people are still getting turned away from the dancefloor.
“We were here to dance! County dance," said a group that went to Stoney’s in hopes to line dance.
County health officials believe the 60% vaccination rate could be reached by early June.
"If 60% is the trigger, and they actually allow us to dance, I can tell you this place will be full," Toad said.
Stoney’s has brought back live performances over the weekend. ‘Toad’ said they’re only allowed to have 204 people inside, and pre-pandemic capacity was 1,060.
