LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada is one of many states seeing the number of people signing up for COVID-19 vaccines decline over several weeks.
Overcoming any slump is especially crucial for Clark County, whose reopenings hinge on getting 60% of residents at least one dose by June 1.
It will take 196,000 more people receiving one dose for Clark County to reopen capacity to 100% and drop all social distancing guidelines, according to its reopening plan.
In Clark County, shortly after every Nevadan became eligible for a dose on April 5, the Southern Nevada Health District hit a record of 161,000 doses in a week. For the past two weeks, the number has stayed steady at 75,000 people in line each week.
Across the state in early April, shortly after every Nevadan became eligible for a vaccine, doses hit an all-time high at 24,000 to 25,000 doses a day. The NVHealthResponse website shows the decline in recent weeks to 13,000 doses a day.
"We will continue to see the doses administered plateau. I think we are seeing the need to become more convenient and become more mobile," said Karissa Loper of the COVID-19 Task Force.
Clark County is pivoting to mobile sites across the Valley, closing the Cashman Center and launching drive-thru sites at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Texas Station on May 11.
The trend is nationwide: across the country, the CDC says doses have dropped closes to 27% compared to the previous two weeks.
