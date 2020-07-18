LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Unemployment funds intended to help Nevada families in need are a massive target for online scammers.
The state of Maryland uncovered a criminal enterprise involving identity theft and more than 47,500 fraudulent unemployment insurance claims in the state adding up to more than $501 million.
Experts suggest these scams are happening in every state.
FOX5 talked with a Check Point Software Technologies cybersecurity expert to ask how public information is being stolen and steps to take to avoid becoming a victim.
