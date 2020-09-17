UPDATE (Sept. 17): CVS Health announced Thursday the addition of 24 more drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Nevada, with 18 in the Las Vegas Valley.
The following Clark County CVS Pharmacies will offer COVID-19 testing starting Friday, Sept. 18:
- 6432 Losee Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89086
- 1402 East Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson, NV 89015
- 4595 East Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89121
- 630 South Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, NV 89012
- 5545 Camino al Norte, North Las Vegas, NV 89031
- 7295 South Rainbow Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89118
- 4490 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- 7285 Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas, NV 89084
- 3485 East Owens Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89030
- 7007 West Ann Road, Las Vegas, NV 89130
- 1551 West Sunset Boulevard, Henderson, NV 89014
- 5985 West Tropicana Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103
- 6705 East Lake Mead Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89156
- 5681 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas, NV 89122
- 1017 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV 89005
- 2830 Bicentennial Parkway, Henderson, NV 89052
- 2594 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, NV 89074
- 4800 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89146
UPDATE (June 24): CVS Health announced Wednesday the addition of 12 more drive-thru testing sites in Nevada, with 11 in the Las Vegas Valley.
The additional test site will be open for testing starting Friday, June 26. You can get COVID-19 testing at the following locations:
- 2662 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson
- 2935 S. Hollywood Boulevard, Las Vegas
- 1825 East Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas
- 6391 West Lake Mead Boulevard, Las Vegas
- 4391 East Washington Avenue, Las Vegas
- 9405 West Russell Road, Las Vegas
- 2425 East Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas
- 8580 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas
- 1408 West Craig Road, Las Vegas
- 2525 South Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas
- 3655 West Craig Road, North Las Vegas
- 2890 Northtowne Lane, Reno
Patients must register for an appointment on cvs.com, and registration for the new locations will open June 26.
UPDATE (June 11): CVS Health announced Wednesday that two more pharmacies in the Las Vegas Valley will start offering drive-thru coronavirus testing this week.
Starting June 12, those looking to get tested for COVID-19 can do so at the following locations:
- 2735 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas
- 3810 East Sunset Road, Las Vegas
The additions bring CVS's total coronavirus test site to five in the Las Vegas area, with two more in Reno.
Patients must register for an appointment on cvs.com, and registration for the new locations will open June 12.
ORIGINAL STORY:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Neighborhood drive-thru pharmacies are starting to offer COVID-19 testing in the Las Vegas Valley as early as Friday.
CVS Health announced Thursday that five Nevada locations will start offering drive-thru coronavirus testing on Friday, with three located in the Las Vegas area. The company is rolling out 1,000 test sites nationwide.
The test will be handed to the patient through the drive-thru window and patients will conduct a self-swab test, CVS said. The patient must stay in their car for the entirety of the test. CVS said the tests will be taken to a third-party lab and results are expected within three days of testing.
Patients must register for an appointment online at cvs.com. Registration opens May 29.
CVS Pharmacies will offer testing at the following Nevada locations:
- 3290 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV 89117
- 7285 South Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89113
- 8116 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89123
- 55 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Reno, NV 89521
- 1695 Robb Drive, Reno, NV 89523
