LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Neighborhood drive-thru pharmacies are starting to offer COVID-19 testing in the Las Vegas Valley as early as Friday.
CVS Health announced Thursday that five Nevada locations will start offering drive-thru coronavirus testing on Friday, with three located in the Las Vegas area. The company is rolling out 1,000 test sites nationwide.
The test will be handed to the patient through the drive-thru window and patients will conduct a self-swab test, CVS said. The patient must stay in their car for the entirety of the test. CVS said the tests will be taken to a third-party lab and results are expected within three days of testing.
Patients must register for an appointment online at cvs.com.
CVS Pharmacies will offer testing at the following Nevada locations:
- 3290 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV 89117
- 7285 South Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89113
- 8116 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89123
- 55 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Reno, NV 89521
- 1695 Robb Drive, Reno, NV 89523
