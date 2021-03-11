LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- CVS is joining the vaccine rollout in Nevada.
CVS Health announced Thursday it was offering vaccine appointments in 29 states, including Nevada. CVS is offering vaccinations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program (FRPP).
"We're increasing the number of active stores and expanding to additional states as fast as supply allows, with the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month," CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch said in a statement. "We're also focused on priority populations, including vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic as well as teachers and school support staff."
On March 2, Pres. Joe Biden's administration announced that FRPP would prioritize vaccinating pre-K-12 educators, staff and child care workers. A representative with CVS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on which eligible groups in Nevada would be able to make appointments through CVS.
APPOINTMENT INFORMATION
CVS said appointments will start to become available for booking on March 13. CVS spokesperson Monica Prinzing said specific locations offering appointments will depend on federal allocation, but that customers can find eligible locations online at CVS.com. Vaccines will be available by appointment only via CVS.com, the CVS Pharmacy app or through customer service: 800-746-7287.
