LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- CVS Pharmacies in Nevada will offer the Pfizer two-dose COVID-19 vaccine to those age 12 and over starting Thursday.
According to the company, patients under 18 must have the consent of a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine. Patients under 16 years old must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or authorized representative.
Visit https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine for more information.
