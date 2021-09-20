LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- CVS Health is looking to hire fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs across the country, including 300 positions in Nevada.
The company will be recruiting Friday, Sept. 24 during a one-day national career event.
Most of the available positions are for full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy store locations. Other open positions include retail store associates.
Qualified candidates can apply for these open positions using the company’s mobile apply feature by Texting “CVS” to 25000 or by visiting the CVS Health Career Website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.