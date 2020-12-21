LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- CVS Health announced on Monday morning the launch of its vaccination program in long-term healthcare facilities.
CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities in 12 states this week, according to a press release from the company, and will return in the following weeks for the second shot. They expect to vaccinate 4 million residents and staff through the program.
The company said it expects to complete the program in about 12 weeks.
The following states will be getting the vaccine this week, according to CVS: Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and Vermont.
Vaccinations in remaining states are expected to start December 28 and Puerto Rico's program will start January 4.
Moving forward, CVS said vaccines in "a retail setting" will be offered by appointment only through its website or app. The company said it has the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month.
“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health, in a prepared statement. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones.”
