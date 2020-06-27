LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Union Local 226 will file a lawsuit Monday on behalf of Strip employees to protect workers from the spread of COVID-19, the union announced Saturday morning.
In a release, the union said it would hold a press conference at 11 a.m. June 29 virtually.
"The Culinary Union is suing these companies for injunctive relief under the Labor-Management Relations Act based on the hazardous working conditions that workers face," the statement said. "The lawsuit alleges casino hotels have not protected workers, their families, and their community from the spread of COVID-19, and that the current rules and procedures in place for responding to workers contracting COVID-19 have been wholly and dangerously inadequate."
According to union representatives, the lawsuit outlines Las Vegas Strip properties' "failure to properly warn workers, disinfect, and quarantine when a worker or their co-worker tests positive for COVID-19."
CULINARY DEMANDS
- "Requiring daily cleaning of guest rooms
- Mandatory testing of all employees for COVID-19 before returning to work and regular testing thereafter
- Providing adequate COVID-19 PPE for employees
- Enforcing social distancing and other COVID-19 prevention measures
- Requiring guests to wear face masks in all public areas - The Culinary Union has been calling for all customers to wear masks in public spaces since early May. A mandatory mask policy is a good step towards protecting workers and the hospitality industry in Nevada, but much more has to be done.
- Posting a COVID-19 safety plan on public-facing website - After months of advocating for increased transparency, the Culinary Union is pleased that most major gaming companies have posted their COVID-19 safety plans on their public-facing websites."
Culinary Union Local 226 represents some 60,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno.
Union Secretary-Treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline, union members named in the complaint and the daughter of a Culinary Union member who has passed away from COVID-19 will all be in attendance for the virtual press conference.
On Friday, Irma Fernandez spoke to FOX5 about her father's death. He was employed by Caesars Entertainment.
FOX5 will stream the press conference live on Facebook.
