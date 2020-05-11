CULINARY UNION LOGO

Culinary Union Local 226

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Union is planning a car caravan on the Las Vegas Strip May 12 to "demand transparency" as major resorts prepare to reopen their doors.

The union, a group representing thousands of casino and hospitality workers, has publicly expressed their desire for stronger worker and tourist protections amid COVID-19, as well as increased awareness and transparency when it come to plans for reopening.

"Nevada has a chance to be a leader in the hospitality industry," said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union. "If casino companies will not release their plans and be transparent before reopening how can customers and workers know they will be safe?"

In addition, the union requested their proposed public health guidelines be used as a "minimum standard" in casino preparation. According to union leadership, the Nevada Gaming Control Board commission met May 7 and failed to implement these guidelines.

Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Las Vegas Strip: Las Vegas Boulevard 

