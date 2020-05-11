LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Union is planning a car caravan on the Las Vegas Strip May 12 to "demand transparency" as major resorts prepare to reopen their doors.
The union, a group representing thousands of casino and hospitality workers, has publicly expressed their desire for stronger worker and tourist protections amid COVID-19, as well as increased awareness and transparency when it come to plans for reopening.
"Nevada has a chance to be a leader in the hospitality industry," said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union. "If casino companies will not release their plans and be transparent before reopening how can customers and workers know they will be safe?"
In addition, the union requested their proposed public health guidelines be used as a "minimum standard" in casino preparation. According to union leadership, the Nevada Gaming Control Board commission met May 7 and failed to implement these guidelines.
DETAILS
WHEN:
Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 at 5 p.m.
WHERE:
Las Vegas Strip: Las Vegas Boulevard
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.