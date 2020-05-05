LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Union on Tuesday outlined health and safety guidelines to protect casino workers as gaming companies look towards reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Culinary Union's guidelines are broken down by various categories, including personal protection equipment, guest arrival and departure, general cleaning, and general health, among others.
“Hundreds of thousands of workers are employed in the gaming industry in the United States, and it is imperative that any plan made to reopen these facilities involves input from both workers and their union,” said UNITE HERE International President D. Taylor. “The health and safety of both workers and casino guests is our union’s top priority, which is why UNITE HERE consulted with public health professionals and industrial hygiene experts to develop a set of health and sanitation guidelines for gaming facilities. The casino companies need to work with us to ensure a healthy and safe environment when casinos re-open, and if they won’t, the gaming regulators of the states in which they operate must take action.”
As part of prevention, the union is asking that all workers be tested for the virus and antibody testing. The group would also like temperature screenings of both workers and guests upon entry and reducing the number of surfaces that are touched by multiple people.
In terms of personal protective equipment (PPE), the union says that each facility should maintained an adequate stock of equipment, which is distributed prior to each shift at no cost to employees, and as equipment is soiled.
For all employees, the provided PPE should include: surgical masks, disposable gloves. goggles or plexiglass barriers, disposable gowns and/or aprons, hair caps and biohazard disposable bags. Additional PPE should be provided as necessary to ensure safe usage of all chemicals and equipment.
As part of guest safety, guests should be asked to keep a six foot distance from anyone who is not traveling with them. They should also be offered a surgical mask and asked to wear them while in public areas, the union says.
The union says it would like to see doors propped open, open automatically or opened by a door person so guests do not have to touch doors to enter the facility.
Front desk counters should have plexiglass sneeze/could guards installed. The union would also like contactless and cashless tipping systems provided for guest service providers (bell person, valet, door person, guest room attendants, room service attendants, etc.).
In regards to food service, the union recommends extremely high-touch items (menus, salt/pepper shakers, etc.) be replaced with disposable items. Likewise, buffets and other self-service options (including water, soda and coffee dispensers) should be suspended, except where meals are made available in sealed containers, the union says.
As part of housekeeping, linens should be changed daily and should be washed at high temperatures. The union also recommends that vacuums should not be used.
Upon checkout, the union would like guest rooms to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected after checkout. As such, carpets should be steam cleaned at a minimum temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
In terms of guests reporting or showing symptoms of illness, the union says that any guest who reports or exhibits COVID-19 symptoms should be presumed infectious.
As such, staff should not enter self-isolation rooms until authorized. Housekeeping and room service items should be delivered outside guest room doors. Daily service should be provided by a specially trained team. The guest's trash, according to the union, should be collected from outside the room in a sturdy, leak resistant bag. Once the individual in self-isolation has left the room, the room should be sanitized by a specialty trained team, which will complete a thorough cleaning of all hard surfaces with an approved disinfectant, launder all removable towels and linens, and steam clean items that cannot be laundered (plus chairs, drapes.)
To read the Culinary Union's entire document, visit: https://bit.ly/3fn46OD
