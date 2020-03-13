LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Union 226 asked multiple Las Vegas casinos for paid leave and benefits while the coronavirus continues to curb crowds and result in canceled events.
In communications sent to union members, officials outline proposed protections for union members:
- Five paid sick days.
- No attendance points or discipline to any worker who calls out sick or who is in quarantine.
- Paid leave (wages and health benefits) if worker needs to self-quarantine or care for a family member who is in quarantine.
- Up to six months of paid leave benefits for workers in the event of a layoff.
- Workers may be granted a leave of absence if they wish to request one during this time.
- Additional training and all of the necessary supplies for workers which follow CDC/OSHA/SNHD guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
- Enhanced cleaning standards for all areas of casinos including guest rooms, public areas and kitchens as recommended by CDC/OSHA/SNHD.
The union said they've already met with MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Wynn/Encore Resorts, Westgate, Strat, Treasure Island, Four Seasons, Trump Hotel, Tropicana, Waldorf Astoria, Circus Circus, Hilton Grand Vacations, Sahara and the Cosmopolitan for emergency negotiation sessions.
The union said the same proposal would be presented to remaining downtown Las Vegas casino properties and Station Casinos properties.
Union officials said they are monitoring the coronavirus outbreak daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.