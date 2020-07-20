LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Workers Union Local 226 announced on Monday that it has moved to dismiss lawsuits against on-Strip businesses owned by MGM Resorts International, as expedited arbitration is scheduled to begin this week.
The union in June filed lawsuits against The Signature at the MGM Grand and Sadelle's Cafe at Bellagio for failing to protect employees and prevent the spread of coronavirus. The complaint said that the establishments failed to shut down food-and-beverage venues and immediately inform employees after learning of employees' positive tests, have provided false information about how the virus spreads, and have adopted unreasonable rules for addressing spread.
“This arbitration is a first step and the Culinary Union will continue to negotiate aggressively and take any other steps necessary to ensure workers and their families are protected from the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace,” said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union.
Similar lawsuits were filed against the Guy Fieri restaurant at Harrah's, now owned by Eldorado.
“The lawsuit against Caesars Entertainments’ Guy Fieri Las Vegas at Harrah’s remains on-going," said Argüello-Kline. "Workers who make this city run deserve to be protected and they are at risk everyday - that’s why working families need Governor Sisolak to place the Adolfo Fernandez Bill on the agenda for the next special session and for the Nevada Legislature to pass it without delay.”
MGM Resorts provided the following statement:
The Culinary Union filed a frivolous lawsuit asserting that we did not have adequate health and safety protocols. They have now made a motion to dismiss their lawsuit after we challenged them in court. We hope that the Culinary Union will work collaboratively with us in the future when it comes to health and safety issues.
