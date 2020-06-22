LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Members of the Culinary Union believe that everyone on casino properties should wear face coverings, not just employees.
The union's Secretary-Treasurer said she is concerned about recent upticks in daily coronavirus cases. She urged officials to require everyone to wear face coverings when in public, to better protect employees.
"Why are we different from California? Why are we different from all of the states that say, 'You need to wear a mask'?" said Geoconda Argüello-Kline.
The comments came on Monday during a virtual press conference hosted by Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165, which represents 60,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno. The union has released its own public health guidelines, which it urges officials to adopt.
Argüello-Kline and three union members expressed consensus that hotel guests should be wearing masks to protect employees from COVID-19.
Three of the union members who spoke during the press conference said that they were not comfortable with guests using face coverings on a voluntary basis, as state guidelines currently allow. One member said she noticed about 10% of guests wearing face coverings.
Members added that they worried about bringing the virus home to infect household members.
In addition to making masks mandatory for guests, Argüello-Kline emphasized other demands for state officials to add to health guidelines -- daily, deep cleaning of employee facilities; mandatory testing for the virus and checking temperatures of people before they come inside the hotels; and personal protective equipment for all employees.
The Culinary Union has been keeping track of which hotels and casinos have followed its health guidelines. Members and the public can find this information at CulinaryClean.org.
