LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- The Culinary Union rallied caravan-style on Friday. Thousands of members stayed in their cars and drove the Las Vegas Strip to demand more safety measures before casinos reopen in less than a week.
“Culinary members and casino workers will become front line workers as they interact with guests daily and frequently,” union spokesperson Bethany Khan said.
Union members are calling for more transparency from casino leaders.
They are also asking Nevada’s Gaming Control Board to adopt the Culinary Union’s public health guidelines. That includes PPE, coronavirus and antibody testing for employees and guests.
“We believe that front line workers should be tested regularly,” Khan said. “The Culinary Union has partnered with UMC to provide testing for workers who are going back to work, recalled back to work.”
Lastly, the union wants Governor Steve Sisolak to demand a standard protocol from casinos, rather than allowing each one to create its own plan.
“Workers’ lives demand on a uniform mandate from Governor Sisolak,” Khan said.
Several Strip properties are mandating testing for employees when they return. 10 have volunteered to take in visitors who test positive so that they can quarantine.
The Gaming Control Board has recommended casinos check employees’ and visitors’ temperatures before they enter the property.
If there is a spike after things reopen, the Clark County Fire Department said it is ready to set up more hospital beds.
