LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Union on Wednesday is calling on Nevada landlords to freeze rents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, the Culinary Union, citing Nevada's state of emergency eviction moratorium that is in place, said it is requesting that landlords pledge to freeze rents at their current rate for one calendar year and consult with tenants over post-emergency grace periods and fair payment plans.
“98% of Culinary Union’s 60,000 membership have been put on unpaid furloughs or laid off since mid-March,” said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union. “A rent freeze, grace periods, and fair payment plans are critical as workers have been abandoned by their gaming industry employers during this global crisis without any further pay.”
According to the release, in addition to asking landlords to post Nevada’s state of emergency eviction moratorium for tenant’s information, the Culinary Union says it has informed landlords that if they threatened tenants or implemented unfair or predatory payment plans, the union would "let workers know of 'bad actor' landlords and/or rental companies via a Housing Guide for Renters that would be published later this year."
The Culinary Union noted that it represents 40,000 workers employed by MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Corporation, who are "large and cash-rich." Many workers, according to the union, are still trying to claim unemployment benefits, "as these two companies have not agreed to any further payments after the first two weeks of a nearly seven-week closure."
The Culinary Union says it is working with housing advocates and the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada to provide advocacy and free legal assistance to its members and their families.
(2) comments
Hey, culinary union you're the ones that voted sisolak in. You reap what you sow.
Don't ask the Landlords ask your great friend the Governor who you endorsed and promoted that he was for the working class people at your union tables and flyers inside of the casinos back rooms where workers get ready for duty. Too much deceit from the culinary union leaders who literally put Sisolak in office. Now is the time to call in a favor or did he turn his back on you also??? Maybe time for change of union leadership at the union.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.