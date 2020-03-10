LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Union 226 called for casinos to meet regarding the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.
In an email sent to members Saturday, the union said they were "working very hard to monitor the effects" of COVID-19 on union members.
The union requested casino officials meet to discuss the impacts on workers.
"The Culinary Union is sending requests to all of the casino companies to meet immediately and bargain on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak."
Spokesperson Bethany Khan couldn't provide additional comment on the release, but the email said the union would continue to evaluate the situation daily, calling it their top priority.
