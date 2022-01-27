LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Union is holding a rally Thursday night after allegations of violations of a COVID-19 safety law.
The union is calling for the Southern Nevada Health District to investigate potential violations of Senate Bill 4, also known as the Adolfo Fernandez Bill. The law, passed by the Nevada Legislature in 2020, requires hotels in Clark County and Washoe County to provide daily cleaning of occupied rooms, unless declined by the guest, and prohibits advising or incentivizing guests to decline housekeeping services.
Members have told the union that there is a lack of daily cleaning of occupied hotel rooms, the Culinary Union alleges. The union specifically cites Bally's Las Vegas and Flamingo Las Vegas, owned by Caesars Entertainment.
Caesars Entertainment didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.
The rally will be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. outside the SNHD. SNHD released a statement Wednesday regarding the rally:
The Southern Nevada Health District systematically conducts inspections of all regulated facilities and responds to complaints. We do not have any further response at this time.
Jennifer Sizemore, Chief Communications Officer of SNHD
