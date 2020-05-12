LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Union said 10,000 members participated in the caravan protest on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday.
Members protested demanding transparency from Las Vegas Strip properties for the reopening plans and asked for more protections against workers and tourists.
As of Tuesday, MGM Resorts, Treasure Island, Wynn and Las Vegas Sands had released their plans including social distancing measures and extra cleaning.
