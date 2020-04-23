LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The Culinary Union announced Thursday that their health center will close on April 24.
According to a press release, the Culinary Union decided to temporarily close the health center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The union says visits to the clinic have decreased considerably since the onset of the virus.
80 employees work at the health center urgent care and will be laid off or furloughed, the release said.
Existing patients will still be able to make their primary care appointments by phone of video chat.
The rest of the Culinary Health Fund’s comprehensive healthcare network is also still available for Culinary Union members and their families.
Union members can still call the center's call line at (702) 790-8000 to find a doctor, urgent care facility, or a pharmacy near them.
Existing prescriptions will be transferred to the culinary's free pharmacy located at 1945 Las Vegas Boulevard South (Culinary Health Fund campus).
The union hopes to reopen the health center once the pandemic is under control. Plans are being discussed to expand the health center once the COVID-19 crisis is over.
Officials with the Culinary Union want to thank all the workers at the health center for their heroic efforts to protect members and the community.
