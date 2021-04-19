LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas is planning a pop-up food distribution event on Friday.
The school said 2,000 food baskets will be given out in drive-thru lanes at Craig Ranch Park, 628 W. Craig Road, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 23.
Participants are asked to enter off Craig Road and then they will be directed to the distribution area near the community garden.
Masks or face coverings will be required. Reservations are not required, but baskets will be given on a first come, first served basis. Each basket will have about 30-40 lbs. of food designed to feed a family of four for a week.
Anyone interested in volunteering can sign-up online at bit.ly/calv-volunteer.
Residents who are in need of immediate food assistance can schedule a pickup for the regular food assistance program online at bit.ly/cc-efa, or by calling 702-227-8842. Contactless home delivery is available for seniors, people with disabilities, people with underlying health conditions, people diagnosed with COVID-19, or people with mobility or transportation issues. Residents must call 702-227-8842 to schedule home deliveries.
The distribution is in partnership with Clark County and the City of North Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.