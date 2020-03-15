LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The College of Southern Nevada announced late Sunday night the school would transition to remote instruction beginning Wednesday, March 18.
In an email sent to all students, the school's president, Federico Zaragoza, said there will be some exceptions to classes requiring CTE labs, clinical or practicums. He asked students to consult with their instructors.
"We realize this is an anxious and trying time in our community and we are doing everything we can to ensure the well-being of our faculty, staff and students," he said.
The University of Nevada, Las Vegas earlier this week announced it would transition to remote classes after spring break on March 23. Nevada State College will begin its transition on March 18. The school said by March 23, all in-person and hybrid courses will be offered entirely in a remote format.
On Sunday, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced all Nevada schools serving kindergarten through grade 12 would close, effective Monday, through April 6. The order included all public, private and charter schools. For Clark County School District, the closure also includes spring break, through April 13.
