LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In order to accommodate a demand in COVID-19 testing, the Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday announced expanded hours for its operations at CSN sites across the valley.
Beginning Jan. 5, multiple sites will offer coronavirus testing with additional hours from Monday through Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
CSN locations previously only operated Tuesday through Fridays for just four hours per day.
The offering comes as hundreds of people search for options amid a surge in cases and swelling of the omicron variant.
More info: www.snhd.info/covid-testing
