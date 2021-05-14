LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Illusionist Criss Angel is returning to the stage on the Las Vegas Strip in July.
According to a news release, following a 14-month pause, Angels' "immersive visual spectacular" 'MINDFREAK' will reopen at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on July 7.
“After a long hiatus, I’m ecstatic to be back on stage in the Criss Angel Theater to give audiences a visual feast, overwhelming their senses, and provide guests with the ultimate escape on the Las Vegas Strip again,” says Criss. “We’re ready to welcome back my loyal fans who made MINDFREAK one of the most popular shows in the Entertainment Capital of the World.”
Tickets are on sale now, starting at $69 plus tax and applicable fees, and can be purchased by visiting CrissAngel.com or Ticketmaster.com/crissangel.
