LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Casino properties owned by Derek Stevens in downtown Las Vegas are removing the mask requirement for vaccinated employees and guests effective immediately.
In statement released Friday evening, Circa Resort & Casino, the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino would no longer require masks for vaccinated guests and employees. Any guest or staff member not fully vaccinated must continue to wear face coverings while on property.
“Due to the current updates from the CDC, the Governor, and various state agencies, we have updated our guest mask policy on all of our properties, including Circa Resort & Casino, the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino. Effective immediately, masks are no longer required for vaccinated guests inside or outside our properties. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask. Fully vaccinated employees are no longer required to wear a face covering or mask in front of house or back of house areas, unless they choose to do so. Unvaccinated employees must still wear their face coverings or masks unless they are actively eating or drinking.” -Circa Resort & Casino, the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino
These downtown resorts and casinos are joining a growing list of strip properties also ditching the mask requirement.
