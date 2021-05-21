LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District launched the first of its creative pop-up clinics across the valley to lure stragglers to doses.
On Friday night a vaccination clinic kicked off at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club.
"We really spread the word, the vaccine can be a fun thing to do," said manager Ralph James, after the event went viral.
People who got vaccinated received vouchers for dances, bottle service and VIP memberships.
"I wasn't going to do it. This is the place!" said one customer, whose wife urged him to get a vaccine with her.
The county is pulling out the stops to encourage more people to get shots. Doses per day have shrank from almost 30,000 a day after April 5, when the state opened up all eligible residents, to 6,000 a day.
People in their 20's are the adults with the lowest vaccination rate in Clark County, with a mark of 35%. People in their 30's are next, at 43% and those in their 40's follow at 51%.
The next vaccination clinic from Clark County is Saturday at the Jazz in the Park event.
On May 24 shots will be offered at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign after 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.