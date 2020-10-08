LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver who died weeks after a crash in the east valley died of blunt force trauma, according to the Clark County Coroner.
The cause of death has been classified an accident. The death marks the 75th traffic fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department jurisdiction.
The crash took place on June 30, 2020 at 6 a.m. on East Lake Mead Boulevard at the intersection with Radwick Drive. Evidence at the scene and drivers' statements indicated a white 2006 Kenworth was traveling eastbound on East Lake Mead Boulevard approaching the Radwick Drive intersection.
A collision occurred when a silver 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe was attempting a left turn from a posted stop sign on Radwick Drive to westbound East Lake Mead Boulevard. The front of the Kenworth struck the left side of the Hyundai, according to police.
Emergency Medical Services transported the driver and the passenger of the Hyundai to the University Medical Center Trauma Unit. The passenger sustained minor injuries, police say. The driver succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead on July 19, 2020.
