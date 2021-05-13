LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Families enrolled in low-cost internet will get to keep increased speeds permanently.
Cox and Connecting Kids announced that it would keep its Connect2Compete program at 50 Mbps. The increase from 25 Mbps to 50 Mbps was initially introduced in March 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and was extended in Dec. 2020 due to ongoing distance learning.
Connect2Compete allows families with school-aged children who are enrolled in government financial assistance to access low-cost internet.
“We initially provided an internet speed boost to our Connect2Compete customers to ensure families could continue learning and working from home without interruption,” Cox Las Vegas vice president Michael Bolognini said in a statement. “Although many restrictions are being lifted and people are heading back to schools and workplaces, we want to make sure regardless of circumstance, our customers can have the internet bandwidth they need to be successful.”
In Southern Nevada, Cox partnered with Clark County School District to provide about 15,000 students to internet during the first six weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.
“The Connecting Kids coalition formed under the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force ensured that all of Nevada’s students participating in digital learning during the current school year had access to a computer and the internet at home,” Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said. “Cox’s low-cost Connect2Compete internet has been a critical part of this success. I’m encouraged that the speed will remain at 50 Mbps, especially as remote learning remains a component to support students and families in the upcoming 2021-22 school year.”
Families can apply for Connect2Compete by visiting cox.com/c2c.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.