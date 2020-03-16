COX (UPDATED MARCH 16):
"As we are all adapting in these uncertain times, Cox is continuing to focus on our customers with the greatest need to ensure they have the tools to work and learn from home,” said Michael F. Bolognini, Cox Las Vegas Vice President and Market Leader. “We remain committed to keeping our Southern Nevada customers connected and to providing support.”
Effective immediately, through May 15, Cox is offering the following:
- Eliminating data usage overages to meet the higher bandwidth demands. Customers with a 500 GB or Unlimited data usage add-on plan will receive credits.
- A $19.99 offer for new Starter internet customers with a temporary boost up to 50 Mbps download speeds, no annual contract or qualifications to help low income and those impacted from Coronavirus challenges, like seniors and college students.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NV Energy announced on Friday that it is temporarily suspending disconnections for non-payment due to the coronavirus.
NV Energy says it's taking this step to ensure its customers "have the certainty of electric service during an otherwise uncertain time in many of their lives."
“We are seeing the effects the coronavirus is having on our community and our customers, and we want to provide our customers with some peace of mind during this challenging time,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy president and chief executive officer. “As more of our customers choose to self-isolate or work from home, reliable, uninterrupted power is essential to their health, well-being and comfort.”
NV Energy says it will work with customers who are impacted economically by COVID-19 by waiving deposits and fees for late payments and providing payment plans as needed.
If you experience a financial hardship or isolation due to the coronavirus, please call an NV Energy customer service representative at 702-402-5555 in southern Nevada or 775-834-4444 in northern Nevada to discuss payment options and receive payment support.
“We are here to support our customers, and we will continue to deliver reliable electric service during this period of uncertainty – every customer can be certain of that,” said Cannon. “The safety of our customers and our employees is our highest priority.”
SOUTHWEST GAS
Southwest Gas sent a statement on Friday afternoon, echoing that they started a temporary moratorium on natural gas disconnections for non-payment:
Southwest Gas is committed to providing safe and reliable service to our customers. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are immediately starting a temporary moratorium on natural gas disconnections for non-payment that is in effect until further notice. We understand these are trying times for many of our customers and want to ensure that they focus on the well-being of their families without having to worry about a disruption of service. We will also offer flexible payment options for customers experiencing financial hardships due to this issue. Customers can manage their accounts and payment options through MyAccount on swgas.com or via the Southwest Gas mobile app. – John Hester, President and CEO, Southwest Gas
In Southern Nevada, Cox opened up 3,000 Wi-Fi hot spots in response to the pandemic.
According to a media release, Cox announced additional plans to support customers, including upgrading Internet speed for select residential packages and implementing other changes to provide support to communities greatest in need.
For the next 60 days, Cox is extending the following:
- Residential customers in the company’s Starter, StraightUp Internet and Connect2Compete packages will be automatically upgraded to speeds of 50 Mbps
- For those tiers, Cox is extending its Cox Complete Care remote desktop support at no charge to residential customers with remote helpdesk and assistance for loading new applications they may need to use during this time like online classroom support applications and web conferencing services
- In addition to the above, an upgrade to our Essential customers from 30 Mbps to 50 Mbps, originally planned for later in the year, will be deployed
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Freeloaders getting electricity for free ?
Southwest gas just laid off hundreds of employee, I wonder if they knew this was coming. They offer assistance to their customers, one wonders if they are going to do the same for all those families they just affected by canceling their livelihood. #swgasdoesnotcare #coronavirus
