LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With Las Vegas unable to host attendees for the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo due to the pandemic, organizers on Tuesday announced that the annual Cowboy Christmas gift show will not be held in Las Vegas this year.
According to a news release from Las Vegas Events, refunds will be offered to all exhibitors who planned to attend the Dec. 3-12 gift show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Cowboy Christmas typically runs concurrently with NFR and has a total attendance of more than 250,000, the release said.
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association announced on Aug. 19 that a final decision would be made on the location of the Wrangler NFR by Sept. 30.
If the Wrangler NFR is held in another destination, Cowboy Christmas could be hosted in that location, Las Vegas Events said.
(3) comments
Time to cancel flights because the quarantine is about to take place and if you are stuck in Las Vegas it will be expensive!
Smart move by NFR because Las Vegas is a hot spot for the virus and is spreading rapidly. They need to shut down the casinos now or else it will be too late for even locals as jobs won't return. Already people have turned to online gaming and realize that they can make their own Vegas at home and even in their own neighborhoods! Who needs to run into a casino full of smoke and covid19? Not us!
Might as well scratch the NFR too.
