LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The valley is heating up and Cowabunga Bay is reopening Friday, May 29 exclusively to passholders.
The waterpark announced on Twitter it'll open its doors to patrons for the summer season beginning this weekend, May 29 through May 31.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The general public can access the park June 1 at 11 a.m.
We're so excited to announce that Cowabunga Bay will be open this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (May 29th – 31st) from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm EXCLUSIVELY to Pass Holders! ☀️ The park will open to the public on June 1st at 11am. We can't wait to SPLASH! 💦 pic.twitter.com/i9rn6qs2mn— Cowabunga Bay (@cowabungabaylv) May 28, 2020
