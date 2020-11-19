LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While the world awaits the release of a viable COVID-19 vaccine, a committee with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine developed a framework to help the healthcare community determine who will be at the front of the line to receive immunizations. In its infancy, production will be limited, so who will have first dibs?
The hope is to provide the "equitable allocation" of vaccines to fight COVID-19, the group wrote on their website. "The expectation is that such a framework would inform the decisions by health authorities ... as they create and implement national and/or local guidelines for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine allocation."
Experts advising the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest high priority for "essential" workers in healthcare fields, industries that have never shut down and people with pre-existing conditions. Higher risk communities also include people age 65 and older.
The final decision will be made by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the "phased allocation" of resources is slated to be discussed in a Nov. 23 committee meeting. Presenters will include doctors from the CDC, National Center for Immunization & Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD) and ACIP.
THE CRITERIA
The committee has provided tiers of priority, to ensure the aforementioned vulnerable communities are treated first.
PHASE 1
- High-risk health workers
- First responders
- People with underlying conditions (high risk, all ages)
- Older adults living in overcrowded areas
PHASE 2
- K-12 teachers, school staff, childcare workers
- "Essential" workers in high-risk settings (function of society jobs)
- People with underlying health conditions (moderate risk, all ages)
- Homeless shelter community, group homes, mentally ill, people with disabilities, staffers in these areas
- All older adults not included in first phase
PHASE 3
- Young adults
- Children
- Workers in high-risk settings (function of society jobs) not included in phase 1 or 2
PHASE 4
All others in the United States who have not yet received a vaccine
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.