LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Take a dip and get a shot, all thanks to North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron.
This Saturday, Aug. 21, join the councilman for a free pool party and a vaccination clinic at Petitti Pool, 2505 N. Bruce St. in North Las Vegas. The fun starts at noon until 3 p.m.
Food, games, and live music will be provided. Anyone 12 and up is invited to attend.
COVID-19 vaccine walk-ups are welcome, or appointments can be made through the state's vaccination portal. COVID-19 testing will also be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.